No. 10 LSU looking for a little payback in Gainesville

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 10 Tigers can take a big step closer to an SEC title and get a little payback as well Wednesday night against the Florida Gators.
LSU (24-5, 14-2) lost to Florida (17-12, 9-7) in February, 82-77, in an overtime thriller.
Naz Reid led the Tigers in the first matchup against the Gators with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Skylar Mays added 18 points, while Tremont Waters, Kavell Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor each had 10 points.
Kevaughn Allen scored 21 points for UF, and Noah Locke and Jalen Hudson added 15 points each.
Since the loss to the Gators, the Tigers have won three in a row and control their own destiny in the SEC title race with Tennessee and Kentucky.
Florida has won two of their last three games and are fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid.
The Gators are averaging 68 points per game led by Allen and Locke.
Allen, a senior guard, leads the team in scoring (12.5/game) and steals (42).
Locke, a freshman guard, is averaging 10.3 points per game.
Keyontae Johnson and Kevarrius Hayes are averaging just under 6.0 rebounds a game.
Hayes is the team’s shot blocking leader with 56 on the season.
Waters continues to lead the Tigers in scoring with 15.3 points per game, followed by Skylar Mays (13.7), Naz Reid (13.5), and Javonte Smart (11.4).
Waters is dishing out 5.8 assists per game and has 82 steals this season, Reid is grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game and Kavell Bigby-Williams leads the team with 56 blocks.
LSU, Tennessee and Kentucky are still in an all out race for the regular season conference championship.
Tennessee beat Mississippi State 71-54 Tuesday night and Kentucky held on to win against Ole Miss 80-76.
Remaining Schedules:
LSU: Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Auburn
Kentucky: Florida
Tipoff for the Tigers and Gators is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.
