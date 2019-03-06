Nate Fisbeck named SLC batter of the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys will play their final home game Wednesday against the UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Joe Miller Ballpark before going on a four-game road trip over the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
This will be the 160th meeting between the Cajuns and Cowboys, with the Cajuns leading the all-time series 94-65 and on a 5-game winning streak.
McNeese last beat the Cajuns on Feb. 24, 2015, when they took the Cajuns 17 innings in Lafayette to a final score of 5-4.
Junior second baseman Nate Fisbeck was announced Week Three Southland Batter of the Week on Tuesday after having a stellar offensive output last week.
He led the Cowboys to a perfect 5-0 record over the last week and finished with a stat line of 11-for-22 at the plate, four doubles, four home runs, two stolen bases, 12 RBI’s, and a slugging percentage of 1.227.
The Cowboys beat Alcorn State 8-1 on Feb. 26, then swept Nicholls and Holy Cross this past weekend in the Mardi Gras Classic. Outscoring the three teams 36-12 in the five games.
Junior right-handed pitcher Hunter Reeves will be on the bump for Wednesday's game for the Cowboys. His last outing came in his start against Alcorn State, where he surrendered no runs on one hit, and struck out five of the eight batters he faced in two innings of work. He will look to continue that success against the Cajuns.
UP TO THE PLATE
UL-Lafayette (3-5) vs. McNeese (8-4)
March 6 | Joe Miller Ballpark
Live Stats | Live Audio
All-Time Series: UL-Lafayette leads 94-65
QUICK HITS
• McNeese enters the mid-week game with a five-game winning streak and an 8-4 record. The Cowboys defeated Alcorn State (8-1), Nicholls twice (7-6, 5-4), and Holy Cross twice (13-0, 4-1)
• Junior second baseman Nate Fisbeck had a great weekend, he now leads the Cowboys offensively with a .385 batting average after going 11-for-22 from the plate over the last week. He also leads the team in doubles with six, home runs with five, runs with 19, and RBI's with 17.
• Junior outfielder Clayton Rasbeary is also a huge bat for the Cowboys, as he heads into the game with a hit in every contest this season, giving him a 12-game hitting streak.
• On the mound, senior right-handed pitcher Aidan Anderson picked up his second save on the year on Sunday after coming in to the game in the ninth and struck out two batters to end the game.
• McNeese is batting .296 as a team and has a 4.46 ERA, compared to opponents' .226 average and 7.11 ERA.
ON THE OPPONENTS
• The Cajuns enter Wednesday's game with a 3-7 record. UL-Lafayette lost a three-game series 2-1 against Texas opening weekend, at home in Lafayette, LA.
• They then lost a mid-week game to Louisiana Tech 2-3 in 10 innings in Ruston, followed by a weekend series sweep by Southland foe Sam Houston State in Hunstville.
• Most recently, they are coming off a winning series against Maryland at home, defeating the Terps in a Saturday double-header 4-3 and 2-1 after losing the opening game 2-4.
ON DECK
Following Wednesday’s game, the Cowboys will be on the road for a weekend series against UL-Monroe March 8-10, and then travel straight to New Orleans to take on the Green Wave of Tulane before heading home for the opening of conference play against the Lamar Cardinals at Joe Miller Ballpark March 15-17.
