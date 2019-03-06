Leesville falls in semifinal matchup with Breaux Bridge, 56-33

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Leesville’s impressive run to the state tournament ended on Tuesday as the second-seeded Wampus Cats fell to Breaux Bridge, 56-53 at Burton Coliseum. It was Leesville’s first trip to the semifinals since 2001.
“It’s been a heck of a road with these guys, they played hard all year long and tonight,” said head coach Troy Grigg. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get any shots to fall down tonight. When you shoot 21 percent from two-pointers and three-pointers it’s tough. It’s like the basket had a lid on it.”
In addition to a poor shooting night, a poor third quarter made the difference in the ball game. After trailing 18-16 at halftime, Leesville couldn’t catch fire coming out of the break as Breaux Bridge outscored the Wampus Cats 16-3 during the third.
“They started to move the ball, get in on us, and knock down shots,” Grigg admitted. “When shots start going down for you, you go on runs. We couldn’t even get lay-ups to fall for us.”
Senior guard Seginald Bryant led the Wampus Cats with 18 points, 7 steals, and 6 rebounds. Leesville finished the season 31-3.
