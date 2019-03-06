Lake Charles man arrested for third-degree rape

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested for third-degree rape on Feb. 26, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CPSO deputies responded to a residence on Big Lake Road in reference to a rape on Feb. 23, says Vincent. Upon arrival, the victim told deputies an unknown man knocked her down, forcefully took her behind a dumpster in the RV park, and raped her.
Vincent says the victim described the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle to deputies. CPSO located the suspect, identified as John F. Nichols, 30, at his residence in the same RV park where the incident allegedly occurred.
After further investigation, Nichols was arrested for third-degree rape. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $200,000. Nichols was released on bond on Mar. 5.
CPSO Detective Jacob Dore’ is the lead investigator on this case.
