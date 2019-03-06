Lake Charles kickstarted the Mardi Gras holiday with early parades

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Fat Tuesday festivities have been going on all day in downtown Lake Charles, with three parades taking place earlier this afternoon.
The Day started with a Second Line Stroll featuring about 100 people from different Krewe’s dancing along the parade route.
Prissy Gayle, Queen of the Krewe of Barataria says the parades make her Mardi Gras.
It’s just a fun, fun day for everybody," Gayle said. “All ages, all people, everybody.”
The stroll was followed by the Jeep Parade held by the Seven Slot Society. A group of Jeep owners who find ways to give back to the community. What followed, was “Motor Gras" a parade filled with a variety of vehicles uniquely decorated.
Rebecca Moss, the parade chairman & secretary for Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana says they make sure they have enough events for the tourists.
“Some tourists only get to come in for one day," Moss said. "We try to give as big of a show as we can.”
This was the case for Patti Lacy, who traveled from Katy, Texas.
“The most fun thing is just to watch them," Lacy said. "Also see the cool things people throw.”
“It’s family friendly fun. A way to come together," Moss said. "All in all it’s our culture here in Southwest Louisiana.”
