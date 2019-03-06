Jennings woman allegedly steals vehicle left running

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings woman has been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a residence on Mount Triumph Street in Roanoke on Mar. 5 in reference to a vehicle theft, says Ivey. The victim advised deputies that she stopped at the residence and left the vehicle running while she went inside. A passenger in the vehicle drove away without permission.
Ivey says deputies observed a vehicle fitting the description of the stolen vehicle traveling on U.S. 90, west of Jennings. The driver was identified as Kamryn Randolph, 20.
Randolph was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. She is booked into the parish jail.
