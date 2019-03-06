First Alert Forecast: Sunny today with clouds and rain chances increasing through this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Starting off this morning with a Freeze Warning in effect until 8 am. This means as you head out the door grab the jacket and the gloves. In addition add a few extra minutes to scrap ice off the windshield. We’ll slowly warm through the day reaching the mid-50s by this afternoon even with ample sunshine. This is in part due to a high pressure system keeping with out of the northeast through the bulk of the day today before moving to our east and switching winds to the southeast by tonight.
This helps lead to increasing clouds overnight. Temperatures drop, but thankfully not as cold! I think we’ll fall into the low 40s along I-10 and the upper 30s north.
Starting Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a hit or miss shower thanks to the southern wind. But, on the flip side this wind brings warmer temperatures helping us warming into the mid-60s! We’ll see this warming trend continue through the weekend bringing the return of above average temperatures.
Friday we also see hit or miss showers ahead of a cold front moving through on Saturday. Temperatures reach the low 70s through the afternoon.
Saturday we do have a possibility for severe weather. This threat is still low and encompasses a large area as we are still several days out. The main threat at this time is going to be stronger winds as the cold front moves through. This severe threat will very likely change, but there is a chance for showers and storms Saturday along with that severe threat.
Sunday rain chances fall a bit behind the cold front set to move through Saturday. This cold front doesn’t drop temperatures as we are still expecting a high in the mid 70s through the afternoon on Sunday. Rain chances are still there as we are not expected to clear out completely with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for rain.
Starting next week off with about average temperatures in the upper 60s and rain chances increased as well up to a 30% chance of rain.
Much of the same through Tuesday with temperatures warming slightly but still keeping those rain chances in the forecast.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.