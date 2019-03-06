First Alert Forecast: Sunny today with clouds and rain chances increasing through this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Starting off this morning with a Freeze Warning in effect until 8 am. This means as you head out the door grab the jacket and the gloves. In addition add a few extra minutes to scrap ice off the windshield. We’ll slowly warm through the day reaching the mid-50s by this afternoon even with ample sunshine. This is in part due to a high pressure system keeping with out of the northeast through the bulk of the day today before moving to our east and switching winds to the southeast by tonight.