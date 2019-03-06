First Alert Forecast: Rain chances back in the forecast with warmer temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be plenty of sunshine. It will be a beautiful day with no chance of rain. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but those will have little to no impact on our weather. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with all the sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. So, you still may need a jacket.
This evening, the temperature will not cool down as much. It will still be chilly enough to grab a jacket if you have any evening plans. There may be a few passing clouds, but those will not bring any rain. I do think there will be a beautiful sunset this evening.
Tonight, it will not be as cold. There will not be any freeze warnings issued. Temperatures will still be cold but will only cool to the mid to upper 30s with a few places in the lower 40s. The clouds will be on the increase overnight. By sunrise on Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy. There may also be a couple small showers in the morning.
Now on to the bad news. Today, the winds began to shift out of the south again. This should not bring the clouds back immediately, but they will return by Thursday. I have increased the rain chance to 30% on Thursday, but it will be light rain if anything. On the plus side, the temperatures will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday will have a slight chance of rain. I put the rain chances up to 30%. So, we may end the week with a few showers. As of now, I would plan on there being some rain and taking an umbrella with you. The temperature will be a little warmer reaching the lower 70s. It will also be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine.
On the upcoming weekend, there will be a weak cold front that pushes through. Most of the rain associated with the front will arrive on Saturday. I have the rain chance up to 60%. It is a long way out, but the storm prediction center has put most of Southwest Louisiana under a 15% chance for severe weather. This means we could see some storms stronger than other that may become severe. We will keep you updated on what to expect in the coming days.
On Sunday, the forecast is a little tricky. One computer model is showing the rain lingering around and so there will be a few more showers during the day. Another computer models shows the rain leaving completely, and therefore the sun will be back. So, it is somewhat of a toss up right now. For the time being, I am leaving a 30% chance of rain.
One thing I am sure of is that the cold front will be weak. Temperatures prior to the front’s arrival will be in the mid 70s. By early next week after the cold front has passed, the temperature will only cool to the upper 60s. I think this is a sign that winter is coming to an end while spring is just around the corner!
As mentioned, early next week will be slightly cooler with those temperatures. There is still a slight chance of rain, but that may change. As of now, I have the rain chances up to 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday. By no means should this be a washout.
