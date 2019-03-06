Deputies searching for trio suspected of shoplifting $1,000 worth of items from grocery store

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying three people suspected of stealing approximately $1,000 worth of items from a Ryan Street grocery store.
Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said two women and a man were caught on surveillance cameras leaving the store with the items on Feb. 11, 2019.
Vncent asked anyone with information about the theft or the suspects to call 491-3605.
Det. Mike Conner is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.