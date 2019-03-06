Cowgirl bats struggle again in loss at No. 3 Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK — McNeese softball ended its five-day stay in Oklahoma with a 6-1 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.
The potent OU (16-2) offense took a 4-0 lead in the third inning then added two more runs in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-1. Four of the Sooners six runs came via two, two-run home runs.
McNeese (8-13) avoided the shutout from a Brenique Wright’s solo home run in the fifth inning. It’s the first home run of the season for the Oklahoma native.
It’s the eighth game this season that the Cowgirls were held to one or fewer runs. McNeese is winless when not scoring at least three runs.
KEY/SCORING INNINGS
3rd Inning- Oklahoma got on the scoreboard first by taking a 4-0 lead including a two-run home run by Grace Green. OU 4, McN 0
5th Inning- Moore, Oklahoma product Brenique Wright made her homecoming debut by hitting her first home run of the season to avoid the shutout for McNeese. (OU 4, McN 1)
6th Inning- With McNeese runners on first and second with one out, OU second baseman Eliyah Flores makes a diving catch on a blooper by Cori McCrary and gets Sara Geier out at second base for the double play to end the Cowgirl threat.
OU added two more runs off a two-run homerun by Nicole Mendes. (OU 6, McN 1)
