Ash Wednesday: Where you can get your ashes in SWLA
By Tresia Bowles | March 6, 2019 at 6:28 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 6:28 AM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer commemorating a tradition of penance and fasting, according to catholic.org.

Here’s where you can receive your drive-thru ashes:

Lake Charles:

  • Prien Lake Park and the parking lot of University United Methodist Church on Patrick Street from 6 - 7:30 a.m.

-Also, the church parking lot and in downtown Lake Charles on the corner of Ryan and Broad Street from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

  • First Presbyterian - Morganfield on Corbina Road just south of East Mcneese at 4 p.m.

Sulphur:

  • Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot on Live Oak Street from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If your church is providing ashes, email tbowles@kplctv.com to be added to the list.

