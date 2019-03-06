Ash Wednesday: Where you can get your ashes in SWLA

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer commemorating a tradition of penance and fasting, according to catholic.org.
Here’s where you can receive your drive-thru ashes:
Lake Charles:
- Prien Lake Park and the parking lot of University United Methodist Church on Patrick Street from 6 - 7:30 a.m.
-Also, the church parking lot and in downtown Lake Charles on the corner of Ryan and Broad Street from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- First Presbyterian - Morganfield on Corbina Road just south of East Mcneese at 4 p.m.
Sulphur:
- Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot on Live Oak Street from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
If your church is providing ashes, email tbowles@kplctv.com to be added to the list.
