Arkansas teen saves for years to surprise friend with new wheelchair

NORMAN, AR (KARK/CNN) - A high school student in Arkansas surprised his friend and classmate with a new electric wheelchair after saving up the money to buy it himself.
Navigating high school is never easy, but for Brandon Qualls, it’s been even tougher. The senior at Caddo Hills High in Montgomery County, AR, has used a manual wheelchair for years.
But on Feb. 26, his friend and classmate Tanner Wilson surprised Qualls in class by giving him an electric wheelchair.
“It was amazing for me because I didn't know what he had done for me,” Qualls said.
Wilson says he’d been working to save the money for Qualls’ new wheelchair for the past three years. It was just in the last few days of February that he was able to make that dream a reality.
"I feel like life’s a little bit too short to be judging everybody, and you should think more of others than just yourself,” Wilson said.
The students’ teachers say this good deed is typical for Wilson.
"He loves to do for others, and he likes to take up for others. He’s just a great young man,” teacher Kathy Baker said.
Qualls agrees and offers a message to anyone who needs to hear it.
"Every single day, he helps anybody. He’s an amazing friend,” Qualls said. “Stay positive. Never give up. Just don't stop.”
For now, Qualls’ wheelchair will remain at school until his family can get a car equipped to carry it.
