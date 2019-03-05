SWLA celebrates Lundi Gras at Royal Gala

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Over 60 krewes went to the Lake Charles Civic Center to strut their feathers Monday night.
Sparkles and feathers were the main attraction to the over 2,000 Mardi Gras enthusiasts at the Royal Gala.
While the krewes showed off their costumes effortlessly, the process to get the final product was a long one. For most krewes, the Royal Gala is about showing off their feathers; the collars they wear can sometimes take up to a year to create.
“Being able to see things go from nothing to something elaborate is wonderful," Derenda Soileau, a part of the Krewe des Feteurs, said.
While Mardi Gras has plenty of events, the Royal Gala gets revelers of all ages excited.
“Walking with the queen, that’s my mimi,” 3-year-old Korie Dever, said when asked what her favorite part of the event is.
“My favorite part is just the family and the fun we have with all of the little ones teaching them the traditions of Mardi Gras," Amy Dever, part of Krewe of Cosmos, said.
“Representing your krewe. Representing your krewe and the things you do for the community. It’s awesome, everybody dresses up to the max," Ricardo Fuentes, King of Krewe of Komova, said.
“Seeing all of the beautiful dresses and costumes, just seeing all of the courts being presented. I love it," Madison Sherman, said.
Craig Guillory, chairman of the Royal Gala, said this event is what makes Lake Charles’ Mardi Gras stands out.
“New Orleans may be the largest Mardi Gras, but we’re the most unique because this is an opportunity where you get to see all the krewes come together and put on a spectacular show," Guillory said.
