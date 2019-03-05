Mardi Gras in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras is rolling in Southwest Louisiana.
Whether it’s for an old-fashioned chicken run in Iowa or for the parades in Lake Charles, the crowds are out today.
The fun started early in Iowa, where merrymakers came out for the 42nd year of the town’s Chicken Run.
Parade Captain Rodney Victorian says the celebration is all about history.
“This is as traditional as it gets, my grandfather and his friends started this 41 years ago, and we’re just trying to keep the tradition going,” Victorian said.
“It’s wonderful, and it’s a gorgeous day," said Cynthia Victorian, another member of the family. "And to see the children smile and laugh and run after the roosters, it’s awesome.”
The Iowa Chicken Run concluded, as it always does, with a gumbo and zydeco dance at the KC Hall.
Meanwhile, in Lake Charles, revelers lined up early for the city’s four parades: the Second Line Stroll, Jeeps on Parade, Motor Gras and the Krewe of Krewes Parade.
Second Line Stroll - a walking parade - is a relatively new tradition in Southwest Louisiana.
In Jeeps on Parade and Motor Gras, vehicle enthusiasts showed off their prized automobiles.
Even a replica of the Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car made an appearance!
