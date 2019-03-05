Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu celebrates 21st anniversary

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On this day, 21 years ago, the The Mardi Gras of Imperial Calcasieu officially opened. It has proven to be one of the most frequently visited museums in the area; not only by visitors, but by locals alike.
Shelley Johnson-Hurley, with the Lake Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau, says it grows with every year.
“It continues to grow. So, if you come by once, you can come by many times and always see something," Johnson Hurley said. "I think that’s important about any museum.”
In honor of the anniversary celebration, the Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau gifted the museum with a grant.
Those funds allowed the museum to revamp; gaining quality monitors, LED lighting, security cameras, and two additional mannequins.
President of the museum, Anne Monlezun, says they tell the story of the rooms.
The mannequins are modeled after people connected to the museum’s history. Shelly Johnson-Hurley, with the visitors Bureau, and Joe Lanza, a former member on the museum board.
“If it weren’t for the people that we have honored and for everybody that has given their costumes, we wouldn’t have the wonderful museum that we have," Monlezun said.
The late Joe Lanza used to do the museum lighting and his wife, Flo, accepted the Plaque in his honor.
“He would be so thrilled," Flo said. "He loved Mardi Gras more than anything, so he would be overwhelmed by all this.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.