Man arrested for murder in connection with body found in Sabine River

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in connection with a body found in the Sabine River Monday, March 4, 2019.
Kevin Byerly, 55, has been arrested on murder charges, according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman. Byerly is being held on $1 million bond.
Sheriff Newman says Byerly confessed to killing Candi McKee and dumping her body in the Sabine River.
Authorities from Newton and Jasper counties as well as Vernon Parish were investigating McKee as a missing person when her body was discovered at 5 p.m. Monday near the Burr Ferry Bridge in the Sabine River Monday, according to Newman.
The investigation began when Candi McKee didn’t show up for work Monday morning at her job in Buna, Texas.
