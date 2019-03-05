Lake Arthur falls in semifinal matchup with Port Allen, 50-46

The Tigers started out the game slow as the seventh-seeded Pelicans built a 12-point lead en route to a 21-14 score at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers would answer back in the second quarter, tying up the game at 24-all heading into the half. Torrell Levias’ two-handed slam with less than a minute to go was the highlight of the Tigers’ 10-3 second quarter run. Levias led the team in points and rebounds with 12 and 13 respectively.