Lake Arthur falls in semifinal matchup with Port Allen, 50-46

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur’s impressive run to the state tournament ended on Monday as the sixth-seeded Tigers fell to Port Allen, 50-46 at Burton Coliseum. It was Lake Arthur’s first trip to the semifinals since 1956.
“These guys don’t realize it, but they did something very special. I know they are hurting right now and I’m hurting because they are hurting," said Lake Arthur coach Freddie Thomassee. “I feel like we let the city of Lake Arthur down. I let the city down, Not them.”
The Tigers started out the game slow as the seventh-seeded Pelicans built a 12-point lead en route to a 21-14 score at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers would answer back in the second quarter, tying up the game at 24-all heading into the half. Torrell Levias’ two-handed slam with less than a minute to go was the highlight of the Tigers’ 10-3 second quarter run. Levias led the team in points and rebounds with 12 and 13 respectively.
The Tigers weren’t sharp offensively coming out in the third as Port Allen held Lake Arthur to just 8 points. The Pelicans would take a five-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to freshman guard Tawasky Johnson’s big 22-point game.
Despite outscoring Port Allen in the final period, the Tigers couldn’t overcome their deficit as the Pelicans made their free throws late to close out Lake Arthur.
Thomassee said the blame should go to him.
“I should have made some different coaching decisions. These guys did everything I asked them to do,” admitted Thomassee. "You can put the loss on coach Thomassee today.”
The Tigers also saw Daylon Charles (11) and Rae’veon Jones (10) post double-digit scoring games. Lake Arthur finished the season 28-6.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.