Family keeps tradition alive with 42nd Iowa Chicken Run

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - Following a 42-year tradition, the Town of Iowa brought Mardi Gras to its residents with a parade and chicken run.
Rodney Victorian is the captain of the parade and says this Mardi Gras celebration is all about history.
“This is as traditional as it gets, my grandfather and his friends started this 41 years ago, and we’re just trying to keep the tradition going,” Victorian said.
This town-wide celebration has grown from its small beginnings. It began in Rodney’s grandfathers’ front yard as a simple cookout.
Larry Hardy is a lifelong resident and says he loves getting to see everyone come together as one on his favorite holiday.
“I’ll tell you what, it’s just a fun time for people to get together and just have a great time,” Hardy said. “It’s just a good, fun time for the kids to be out. It’s a good thing for Iowa. And all the parts of town are in this, citizens especially.”
Cynthia Victorian is part of the family who started this tradition and says seeing how widely celebrated and appreciated it is now is all the motivation they need to keep it going.
“It’s wonderful, and it’s a gorgeous day,” Victorian said. “And to see the children smile and laugh and run after the roosters, it’s awesome. It’s a wonderful, family-oriented tradition and I love it.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.