Hamilton Christian downs Central Catholic to make first-ever championship game

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The third time was the charm for the Hamilton Christian Warriors as HCS punched its ticket to the Division IV title game after beating Central Catholic, 55-42, Tuesday at Burton Coliseum. This will be the school’s first-ever trip to a state championship game after falling in the semifinal round each of the last two seasons.
The third-seeded Warriors came out of the gates hot, opening with a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Point guard Michael Thomas was a strong presence in the first as the UL Lafayette commit totaled 14 points, six assists and six rebounds on the day.
The second-seeded Eagles would post an improved second quarter to cut the HCS lead to six headed into the half.
However, the Warriors would make the needed halftime adjustments and would outscore Central Catholic the rest of the way. HCS would build the game’s largest lead of the day at 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Adrian Brown led Hamilton Christian with 18 points and Zion Stewart added 10 points as well.
The Warriors will face the winner of Lafayette Christian and Opelousas Catholic Friday at noon.
