Former employee of Leesville child care facility arrested on multiple counts of cruelty to a juvenile

LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) - A former employee of a Leesville child care facility has been arrested on multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Samantha Scroggins, 49, of Hornbeck, was arrested March 1, 2019, following complaints by parents of some of the children who attended the facility, according to a post on the Leesville Police Department Facebook page.
Police did not give more details.
Scroggins was booked into the Leesville City Jail on $17,700 bond. She has since been released.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
