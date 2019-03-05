Folklife Festival celebrates history of Tee Mamou Mardi Gras

IOTA, LA (KPLC) - Live music, great food, and arts and crafts are the highlights of Mardi Gras in Iota. The Folklife Festival celebrating the history of Tee Mamou Mardi Gras lasts until midnight.
Revelers deck themselves out in traditional, handmade costumes that include masks, fringe, and a tall cone-shaped hat called a capuchon. Mardi Gras-ers go from house to house begging for food for a huge gumbo. They sing their Mardi Gras-begging song in French.
For more on the history of the Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras click HERE.
The food is as wide-spread as the joy, ranging from gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp, boudin and fried ribs to fancy pecans and bread pudding with rum sauce.
Later in the afternoon the young revelers, who are still in training, take to the stage in their colorful costumes and screen masks. After demonstrating they can dance around the stage and keep time to the music, they then show how well they are learning to beg for coins, which their relatives and friends gladly toss to them.
