FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mardi Gras weather much improved but keep a heavy coat

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures starting off this morning in the 20s and 30s are making for one of the coldest March Mardi Gras mornings on record with average low temperatures this time of year in the 40s and average highs near 70, and we won’t be anywhere in the ballpark of average today with afternoon high temperatures struggling to reach the lower 50s despite the return of sunshine.
Winds today won’t be as gusty, but enough of a breeze that you’ll want to seek out any sunshine you can find if waiting outside for parades to begin this afternoon and evening. Temperatures by early to mid-afternoon may briefly touch the lower 50s but start to drop again by 5:00 p.m. just in time for the Krewe of Krewes Parade with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s and wind chill values in the 30s during the parade.
Another light freeze will be on tap tonight, and an extension of the freeze warning for another night is likely, with the late nature of this March freeze potentially wreaking havoc on blooming plants and early spring foliage, as tender plants and citrus blooms at most risk of damage. Take your same precautions tonight, but this will not be a pipe-bursting freeze so you don’t need to worry about pipes.
The coldest core of high pressure overhead starts to move east of the area by Thursday and thus draws much warmer Gulf of Mexico oriented air back over our state. Temperatures surge back into the 60s on Thursday and 70s by Friday as a few spotty showers begin to return late into the week.
The setup will be such that some stronger storms could be in the cards for Saturday as a cold front moves in and brings much higher rain chances for the first half of the weekend. Rain chances on Saturday are up to 70% with the possibility that some storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes. We’ll be able to narrow this threat down further over the next couple of days, be sure to check back for updates as this is merely a reminder that as we enter the heart of the spring severe weather season to have a plan of action in place for you and your family if severe weather warnings are issued for your area.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
