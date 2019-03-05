FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mardi Gras weather much improved but keep a heavy coat

The setup will be such that some stronger storms could be in the cards for Saturday as a cold front moves in and brings much higher rain chances for the first half of the weekend. Rain chances on Saturday are up to 70% with the possibility that some storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes. We’ll be able to narrow this threat down further over the next couple of days, be sure to check back for updates as this is merely a reminder that as we enter the heart of the spring severe weather season to have a plan of action in place for you and your family if severe weather warnings are issued for your area.