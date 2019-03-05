First Alert Forecast: Freeze warning again tonight with warmer temperature by this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be plenty of sunshine. It is something we have waited for. It is a little on the cool side with temperatures in the 40s plus a wind chill factor as well. If you have any plans outdoors for the rest of Mardi Gras, just grab a jacket. Best news is, there is no chance of rain.
This evening, the temperature will be dropping quickly. Last night it took longer to cool down because we had the clouds. Tonight, we will not have the clouds around. So, after sunset, it will cool down quickly. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s with a slight breeze.
Tonight, there is another freeze warning in effect. This time, there is not hard freeze warning, and Cameron parish is not included in the warning. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for an extended period of time tonight. Any plants or pets will need to be taken care of. If you live north of US highway 190, you may also want to wrap any exposed pipes.
Wednesday will also be a great day! There will not be any rain, and the sunshine will still be out shining. There may be a few clouds that come back in the afternoon. The temperature will be a little warmer reaching the upper 50s. Still keep a light jacket with you though. It should be a nice day to take advantage of the weather.
Now on to the bad news. On Wednesday, the winds will begin to shift out of the south again. This should not bring the clouds back immediately, but they will return by Thursday. I have increased the rain chance to 20% on Thursday, but it will be light rain if anything. On the plus side, the temperatures will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday will have a slight chance of rain. I put the rain chances up to 30%. So, we may end the week with a few showers. As of now, I would plan on there being some rain and taking an umbrella with you. The temperature will be a little warmer reaching the lower 70s. It will also be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine.
On the upcoming weekend, there will be a weak cold front that pushes through. Most of the rain associated with the front will arrive on Saturday. I have the rain chance up to 60% Saturday. It is a long way out, but it is unclear about the possibility of severe weather. We will keep you updated if there is any threat.
On Sunday, the forecast is a little tricky. One computer model is showing the rain lingering around and so there will be a few more showers during the day. Another computer models shows the rain leaving completely, and therefore the sun will be back. So, it is somewhat of a toss up right now. For the time being, I am leaving a 30% chance of rain.
One thing I am sure of is that the cold front will be weak. Temperatures prior to the front’s arrival will be in the mid 70s. By early next week after the cold front has passed, the temperature will only cool to the upper 60s. I think this is a sign that winter is coming to an end while spring is just around the corner!
As mentioned, early next week will be slightly cooler with those temperatures. There is still a slight chance of rain, but that may change. As of now, I have the rain chances up to 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday. By no means should this be a washout.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.