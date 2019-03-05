Calcasieu Pass LNG gets final export approval

Calcasieu Pass LNG gets final export approval
Artist rendition of Calcasieu Pass LNG project slated to be built along the Cameron coast.
March 5, 2019 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 4:58 PM

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project has received final export approval from the U.S. Department of Energy, authorizing up to 1.7 billion cubic feet of LNG per day, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), chairman of the Senate subcommittees on energy and economic growth.

Last month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the construction of the facility, which is expected to create more than 1,500 construction and permanent jobs in Cameron Parish.

The Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility is expected to be built where the Calcasieu Ship Channel meets the Gulf of Mexico.
The Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility is expected to be built where the Calcasieu Ship Channel meets the Gulf of Mexico. (Venture Global)
Proposed TransCameron Pipeline.
Proposed TransCameron Pipeline.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.