Calcasieu Pass LNG gets final export approval

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project has received final export approval from the U.S. Department of Energy, authorizing up to 1.7 billion cubic feet of LNG per day, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), chairman of the Senate subcommittees on energy and economic growth.