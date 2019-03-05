Calcasieu Pass LNG gets final export approval

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project has received final export approval from the U.S. Department of Energy, authorizing up to 1.7 billion cubic feet of LNG per day, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), chairman of the Senate subcommittees on energy and economic growth.
Last month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the construction of the facility, which is expected to create more than 1,500 construction and permanent jobs in Cameron Parish.
