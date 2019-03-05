Authorities find body in Sabine River after searching for missing woman

(KPLC) - Authorities from Newton and Jasper counties as well as Vernon Parish were investigating a missing person when a body was discovered in the Sabine River Monday, according to Sheriff Mitchel Newman, with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began when Candi McKee didn’t show up for work this morning at her job in Buna, Texas. A search began with the law enforcement agencies from Texas and Louisiana working together after her co-workers contacted authorities and McKee’s husband.
At 4 a.m. a car was found completely burned on County Road 588 in the Call community of Texas and was determined to belong to McKee.
At 5 p.m. Monday a body was discovered in the Sabine River near the Burr Ferry Bridge, over 40 miles away from the burned car. While it has not been confirmed, Sheriff Newman believes the body to be that of Candi McKee.
It has also been confirmed that a suspect is in custody and has allegedly confessed to killing McKee. Details of the confession and the identity of the suspect are not being released at this time, according to Newman.
