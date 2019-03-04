Suspects sought in casino armed robbery

LAKE CHARLES (KPLC) - Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a local casino on Feb. 25, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
After speaking with the victim, deputies found that when the victim went to his truck in the parking lot, he was robbed at gunpoint by two men around 1:30 a.m., Myers says. Surveillance video revealed that the suspects exited a black SUV prior to the robbery.
CPSO asks anyone with information on their identities or the vehicle to contact 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-222. CPSO Detective Mike Conner is the lead investigator on this case.
