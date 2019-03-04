State police: Excessive speed leads to deadly I-10 crash near Creole exit

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Excessive speed led to a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 near the Creole exit Sunday, authorities said.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, Elizabeth Kent, 51, was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, said Trooper Derek Senegal, public information officer with Louisiana State Police Troop D.
The crash happened around 7 p.m., about one mile west of the Creole exit.
Senegal said Sherice Denne Randell, 27, of Vinton, was traveling east at a high rate of speed in a 2011 Nissan Altima when she changed lanes, hitting the front of the 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck in which Kent was a front-seat passenger with the rear of her Altima. The truck was driven by Randy D. Weeks, 53, of Iowa. All of the occupants in the truck were properly restrained.
The accident caused both drivers to lose control and both vehicles ran off the right side of the road. The pickup truck struck a tree before both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.
Sengal said excessive speed on the part of Randell is suspected to be a factor in the crash. She was cited with four counts of negligent injuring, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, improper lane use, and no seat belt. Additional charges are possible. She was not injured.
