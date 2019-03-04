‘90210’ star Luke Perry dies at age 52

(Gray News) - Actor Luke Perry, star of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale,” died after suffering a recent stroke, his representative told media outlets.
Arnold Robinson told USA Today that Perry was surrounded by his children, fiance and several other family members when he passed. He was 52 years old.
“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.,” Robinson said in a statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”
Last week, his publicist confirmed Perry had been hospitalized, saying Perry was “under observation.".
On the same day as his hospitalization, Fox announced “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival was in the works.
Perry had not signed on to the show at the time of their announcement.
Hollywood reacted to news of the actor’s death.
“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”
“Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend.”
“My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”
Perry was born to Ann Bennett and Coy Luther Perry II on Oct. 11, 1966, in Mansfield, OH. He grew up in Fredericktown, where he remained until moving to Los Angeles after high school.
His acting career, which began in 1982, spanned nearly four decades. His earliest roles came in late 80’s daytime soap operas “Loving” and “Another World.”
In 1990, he landed his signature role as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” It became one of Fox’s biggest shows and propelled him to stardom.
He married Rachel Sharp in 1993. The two remained married until 2003 and had two children, Jack and Sophie.
Jack is a professional wrestler who performs under the ring name “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy.
He also voiced many animated characters over the years. His voice gave life to Sub-Zero on “Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm,” and animated versions of himself in “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Johnny Bravo.”
He had roles on television staples like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “and Will & Grace.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”
In 2017, he landed the role of Fred Andrews on “Riverdale.”
Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ''8 Seconds" and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz.”
