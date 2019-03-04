Police chief: Cairo, GA hit harder by Sunday’s storms than Hurricane Michael

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Cairo residents are waking up Monday morning to a lot of destruction from Sunday evening’s strong winds.
Grady County Schools are closed Monday since much of the city is still in the dark.
City of Cairo power crews have been working overnight trying to restore power.
WALB News 10′s Ashley Bohle rode along with the police chief throughout the central part of town.
Chief Keith Sandefur said Cairo was hit harder Sunday night by the possible tornadoes than they were when Hurricane Michael hit the area.
Cairo City Manager Chris Addleton said office and commercial buildings in the downtown had windows blown out and metal roofs torn off by the storm Sunday evening. He said some residents reported being stuck inside homes that were damaged or had trees on them.
The National Weather Service hasn’t confirmed if any tornadoes touched down in the county yet.
Chief Sandefur and the EMA Director said miraculously they haven’t had any deaths or even injuries.
The city will be shutdown Monday to repair the damages.
The EMA Director said there will be a meeting with city leaders at 7 a.m. at the fire station to discuss a game plan for fixing everything.
