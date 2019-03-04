Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana celebrations continue with good food, music and friends

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras weekend celebrations continued on Sunday with the Taste de la Louisiane, a zydeco dance and Children’s Day.
There’s really nothing more Louisianian than music and food—and that’s exactly what people got to enjoy at the Taste of Louisiana.
They were served everything from boudin, to rice and beans, and of course, gumbo.
“Louisiana is known for it’s cuisine and our Taste of Louisiana is an event we started about 10, 12 years ago and it was just a taste of foods from Louisiana," said Craig Guillory with the Taste de la Louisiane.
You don’t have to be from Louisiana to enjoy all that it has to offer.
People travel from all over the United States to enjoy SWLA’s Mardi Gras.
“Good food; hopefully, we’re very excited for that." said Ashley Painted from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
If you were looking for some slightly more simple cuisine, you were in luck.
Children’s Day consisted of hot dogs, cake, arts and crafts, face painting, and more.
Kids also got to experience the fun of Mardi Gras in a safe, family friendly way.
