Gun Control Background Checks in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Gun debate has been heating up on Capitol Hill and the thoroughness of the standard background check is being called into question.
At the Hunter Supply and Pistol range, the sale of a firearm is a daily occurrence.
The NRA instructor and owner of Hunter Supply and Pistol range, Earl Gothreaux says they [Hunter Supply and Pistol range] are constantly performing background checks before any sale.
The state of Louisiana does not have any laws requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks, so, to be in compliance with federal law, local arms dealers must initiate background checks with the FBI.
Gothreaux believes that background checks in Louisiana are already sufficient enough, but he thinks there is still room for improvement.
The two house bills would require things like expanding background checks to include all gun sales—including private sales—and extending the time for the government authorities to review the background checks.
Gothreaux said he wishes for more mental health screenings to become part of the process for everyone.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, about one in every five adults in the US experiences some kind of mental illness.
“There’s a lot of bad people out there that don’t know they’re bad. Until they put it on that form, I can’t ask people their state of mind. So, you have to truthfully answer. Most people don’t [answer truthfully], but most people don’t go off on a rage and kill multiple people,” Gothreaux said.
Ora Thomas, a Lake Charles resident, said background checks should be done more than just one time when making a purchase.
“I don’t say not to bear arms, but I do say to protect the arms that you are bearing," Thomas said.
Thomas wants for those already owning guns to handle them responsibly.
“Put the guns in a safe place so your grand kids or my grand kids, especially my grand kids, don’t get hurt in the process of you having a gun," Thomas said.
In the wake of recent mass shootings, Gothreaux doesn’t see the harm in making his sales a little safer.
