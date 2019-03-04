FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter continues a couple more days; beautiful Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras day will be fantastic despite the chill, as I am looking forward to the sunshine and great parade weather. The added boost of the sunshine will help temperatures by afternoon rebound into the lower 50s, but they will again cool off quickly by parade time Tuesday evening with wind chill values in the 40s most of the day and possibly in the 30s before the end of the Krewe of Krewe’s Parade in the evening. You’ll again want to keep tender plants protected from another light freeze overnight.