FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter continues a couple more days; beautiful Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After a strong cold front made its presence felt Sunday, our area wakes up to temperatures well into the 30s and brisk winds making wind chill values as low as the upper 20s at the bus stop this morning, so bundle up! The cold air is a good sign though when it comes to rain as it means Canadian high pressure is strengthening overhead and rain and eventually clouds will be a thing of the past.
Temperatures will continue to remain cold through the day with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and wind chill values in the 30s most of the day. Skies will begin to clear out a bit more through the day and I do expect some sunshine at times. Winds remain breezy out of the north to northeast at 10 to 20 mph through the day.
This evening, temperatures fall quickly after sunset, into the 30s before 10:00 pm for most all of Southwest Louisiana and at or near freezing early Mardi Gras morning. Take precautions to protect outdoor plants against a light freeze tonight as many of you, including myself, have already jumped ahead to some spring planting!
Mardi Gras day will be fantastic despite the chill, as I am looking forward to the sunshine and great parade weather. The added boost of the sunshine will help temperatures by afternoon rebound into the lower 50s, but they will again cool off quickly by parade time Tuesday evening with wind chill values in the 40s most of the day and possibly in the 30s before the end of the Krewe of Krewe’s Parade in the evening. You’ll again want to keep tender plants protected from another light freeze overnight.
Jumping ahead to Wednesday, another day of sunshine as temperatures start to slowly moderate into the upper 50s by afternoon and lows Wednesday night not as frigid, cooling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds begin to increase Thursday as onshore winds return thanks to the departure of our previously established ridge of high pressure moving out to the east.
A few showers will begin to dot the area by Friday as a stronger storm system takes shape out over the central and southern Plains which will push our next cold front into the state on Saturday and bring much higher rain chances and a few storms back to the area by this weekend. More on this over the next couple of days, as a few stronger storms could be possible with our weekend weather maker.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
