First Alert Forecast: Freeze warning for tonight, but nice weather for Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, we will continue to have a lot of clouds sit over us. We will not see very much sunshine. There are a few light showers reaching the ground this afternoon. So, don’t be surprised if you have some rain for a brief time. The temperatures are also really cold today! Actual temperatures will continue to cool down while there is also a wind chill factor as well. Make sure to bundle up!
This evening, the temperatures will be falling quickly. Especially after sunset. If you have any evening plans, I would bundle up by getting your heaviest coat, or by wearing layers of clothes. There will also be a wind chill factor, so it will feel colder than the actual temperature. The rain should be coming to an end, but the clouds will remain in place for now.
Tonight, the temperatures will be the major issue. Everywhere, except for along the coast, will see temperatures dip below freezing tonight. Along the I-10 corridor, it will be in the lower 30s. North of I-10 will be in the mid to upper 20s.
There is a freeze warning in effect for tonight for all of Southwest Louisiana. Plus, a hard freeze warning for Vernon parish. With that said, it is a good idea to take action tonight. Bring in your plants and pets. Any exposed pipes should also be wrapped.
Then the day we are all waiting for: Mardi Gras! We are excited for this day for two reason. One, it’s Mardi Gras, so that’s self-explanatory. Second, the weather will be very nice! Particularly because the sunshine will be back! The clouds will be moving away and will bring the sun back! There is also no chance of rain. It will still be cold though. Temperatures in the afternoon will only reach the lower 50s. So, for any events or for the parade, take a jacket with you.
Wednesday will also be a great day! There will not be any rain, and the sunshine will still be out shining. The temperature will be a little warmer reaching the upper 50s. Still keep a light jacket with you though. It should be a nice day.
Now the bad news. On Wednesday, the winds will begin to shift out of the south again. This should not bring the clouds back immediately, but they will return by Thursday. I do have a 10% chance of rain on Thursday, but it will be light rain if anything. On the plus side, the temperatures will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday will have a slight chance of rain, but only 20%. So, we may end the week with a few showers. As of now, I would plan on there being a few showers and taking an umbrella with you. The temperature will be a little warmer reaching the lower 70s.
On the upcoming weekend, there will be a weak cold front that pushes through. Most of the rain associated with the front will arrive on Saturday. I have the rain chance up to 60% Saturday and only 30% Sunday. BY Sunday afternoon, the rain should be gone. Even with the cold front passing through, I do not expect a big drop in temperatures.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.