First Alert Forecast: Freeze warning for tonight, but nice weather for Mardi Gras

Then the day we are all waiting for: Mardi Gras! We are excited for this day for two reason. One, it’s Mardi Gras, so that’s self-explanatory. Second, the weather will be very nice! Particularly because the sunshine will be back! The clouds will be moving away and will bring the sun back! There is also no chance of rain. It will still be cold though. Temperatures in the afternoon will only reach the lower 50s. So, for any events or for the parade, take a jacket with you.