A few sleet pellets this afternoon ahead of a light freeze tonight; protect your plants

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Winter gives Southwest Louisiana the cold shoulder as we begin the month of March and temperatures are expected to drop quickly tonight, falling to near or slightly below freezing overnight for areas along and north of I-10.
Throughout the remainder of the afternoon, temperatures will likely drop a few more degrees as a weak disturbance crosses the area and brings a few sprinkles and possibly even a few sleet pellets through mid-afternoon. This will also drive temperatures down even colder, into the 30s before the afternoon is complete. These showers will be nothing more than a nuisance and any sleet will not stick to surfaces as ground and air temperatures remain above freezing.
Through the evening, winds will calm a bit more and as the disturbance moves out, skies should begin to clear out a bit more later tonight and through the overnight. Temperatures between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. will be at or near 32, and closer to 30 degrees north, so make sure to protect any tender plants or early spring vegetation that could be prone to freezing conditions both tonight and tomorrow night.
The forecast clears out nicely for Mardi Gras but you’ll want to take those same precautions against freezing temperatures Tuesday night before milder air returns for the remainder of the week.
