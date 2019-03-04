Cowboys outlast Crusaders in 4-1 victory

6th| The Cowboys would extend their lead in the bottom half of the inning. Dickerson would reach base on a walk, followed by Gonzales getting his first hit of the season with a bunt single to give the Cowboys two on with no outs. After a sacrifice bunt by Brett Whelton to move the runners over, Bourque would reach on a fielder’s choice and Dickerson would put himself in a pickle between third and home but would then score after another Holy Cross error. Pushing the Cowboy lead to 3-0.