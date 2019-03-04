Cowboys defeat Nicholls in extras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys baseball team defeated the Nicholls Colonels 5-4 in the 10th inning on a walk-off walk by Jake Dickerson to wrap up day three of the Mardi Gras Classic.
Nate Fisbeck had another huge night for the Cowboys going 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, and two doubles. The second double came in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, driving in two runs to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
Fisbeck's homer was his fifth on the year as he added four runs batted in, giving him three home runs and 9 RBIs in the last two games.
The win was the fourth straight for the Cowboys as they improve to 7-4 on the season, while Nicholls drops to 7-5.
The Cowboys will be back on the field on Monday afternoon to take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in the final game of the Mardi Gras Classic at 1 p.m. in Joe Miller Ballpark.
KEY INNINGS
1st| After a seven pitch three up three down top half of the inning, the Cowboys picked up where they left off last night with junior Nate Fisbeck hitting a first pitch home run over the secondary wall in right field to give the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.
4th| The Colonels would tie the game up in the top half of the inning, making it 1-1 heading into the Cowboys half of the inning.
5th| The Colonels would score one run on a couple McNeese mistakes to take a 2-1 lead.
6th| In the top of the sixth the Colonels capitalized on McNeese mistakes and add two more runs to their lead making it 4-1 after sixth.
7th| In the bottom half, the Cowboys would plate one run to cut in to the Nicholls lead. After Jake Dickerson and Schulyer Thibodaux both drew a walk, Nate Fisbeck would come to the plate with two outs and hit a double down the right field line for his second RBI on the night and bring the score to 4-2 heading into the eighth.
9th| Jake Dickerson lead the inning off with a single on the first pitch he saw, then Thibodaux drew a walk to put two men on base with one out. Two batters later, Fisbeck comes to the plate and with a two-strike count hits a laser past the third baseman down the left field line to score Dickerson and Zach Rider, who pinch ran for Thibodaux, to tie the game at two and force extra innings.
10th| The Cowboys wasted no time closing the game out. After holding Nicholls to a hitless 4 batter top half, freshman Payton Harden lead off with a hit-by-pitch, then Shane Selman hit a single into left center and extended his hit streak to 11 games. Then Clayton Rasbeary put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runners over to second and third. Then after intentional walking Carson Maxwell to load the bases, Dickerson drew the game winning RBI-walk to end the game 5-4.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
• Junior second baseman Nate Fisbeck carried the Cowboys offensively on Sunday night, going 3-for-5 with one run, a home run, two doubles, and four RBIs.
Pitching:
• Senior right-handed pitcher Cayne Ueckert was on the mound for the Cowboys making his second start of the year, finishing with 5.1 innings pitched, three hits, four runs, three earned runs, and four strikeouts.
• Senior right-hander Peyton McLemore would come in as relief for Uekert in the sixth and pitch 1.2 innings, giving up no runs, one hit, and fan two batters.
• Brad Kincaid would finish out the game for the Cowboys pitching 3.0 innings, surrendering no runs, one strikeout, and picked up his first win of the season.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will host Holy Cross in the finale of the Mardi Gras Classic on Monday afternoon at home in Joe Miller Ballpark at 1 p.m.
After the Mardi Gras Classic, the Cowboys will host rival UL-Lafayette on Wednesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.