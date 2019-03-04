Cowboys defeat Nicholls in extras

9th| Jake Dickerson lead the inning off with a single on the first pitch he saw, then Thibodaux drew a walk to put two men on base with one out. Two batters later, Fisbeck comes to the plate and with a two-strike count hits a laser past the third baseman down the left field line to score Dickerson and Zach Rider, who pinch ran for Thibodaux, to tie the game at two and force extra innings.