Young woman, 21, fatally shot helping friend escape suspected domestic violence

BALTIMORE (WMAR/CNN) - A 25-year-old man faces a murder charge, among others, for allegedly fatally shooting the victim in the head while attempting to shoot the mother of his child.
Police say a female friend of 21-year-old Kaylyn High was in a physical altercation Wednesday night with her child’s father, later identified as 25-year-old Ramon Burks.
The two women were able to get away in a car, with High in the passenger seat and her friend driving.
“As she [High’s friend] is leaving the location, her boyfriend shoots at her with a handgun, indiscriminately, just shoots,” said Detective Nicole Monroe with Baltimore Police.
High was shot in the head.
The victim’s friend drove straight to Johns Hopkins Hospital, but police say High was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Detectives say they identified Burks as a suspect through evidence and witness statements. They obtained an arrest warrant and took the 25-year-old into custody without incident Thursday.
Burks is charged with first degree murder, reckless endangerment, assault and various handgun violations.
High was one of three people killed on the same night in Baltimore, where there has also been a 50 percent surge in non-fatal shootings in 2019 over last year.
Police say they are trying to adjust deployments to respond to the spike.
Copyright 2019 WMAR, High Family, Baltimore Police via CNN. All rights reserved.