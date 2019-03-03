First Alert Forecast: Sun makes its return to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Expect a slow clearing of clouds as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures have already significantly dropped and will continue to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight. We also have north winds between 10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 mph at times.
Clouds will be slow to clear during the day. We will see mostly sunny skies, but a few clouds are expected to stick around. Even with the sunshine temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees through the afternoon. This is in part to breezy conditions through the afternoon with winds continuing out of the north between 10 to 15 mph. Overnight we’ll see temperatures drop near the freezing mark north of I-10 and just about freezing along I-10 and south. Be sure to protect people, pets, and plants with such cold temperatures.
Starting Mardi Gras off on a chilly note, but at least the sun will be out! That sun sticks around through most of the day with temperatures struggling to reach the 50 mark once again. Winds finally calm down but with high pressure controlling our weather we’ll still see one more cold night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s overnight.
Into Wednesday the sun remains with chilly temperatures once again. We’ll warm up nicely through the afternoon getting to the mid-50s and we’ll see the warming trend continue through the end of the week.
As we warm rain chances build as well thanks to high pressure that was helping keep us dry moving off to the east switching the winds to out of the south/southeast. This increase cloud cover for Thursday, but rain chances do look like they hold off until Friday and into the weekend. We’ll get into the mid 60s through the afternoon with lows falling into the upper 50s.
Warming even more into Friday with temperatures back into the 70s and rain chances still low at a 20% chance. We’ll see our next system moving through over the weekend increasing rain chances. Before we see another cool down and lowered rain chances to start the next week.
