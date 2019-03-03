First Alert Forecast: Sun makes its return to SWLA

Clouds will be slow to clear during the day. We will see mostly sunny skies, but a few clouds are expected to stick around. Even with the sunshine temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees through the afternoon. This is in part to breezy conditions through the afternoon with winds continuing out of the north between 10 to 15 mph. Overnight we’ll see temperatures drop near the freezing mark north of I-10 and just about freezing along I-10 and south. Be sure to protect people, pets, and plants with such cold temperatures.