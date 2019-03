1st| The Cowboys wasted no time in the bottom of the first. After a lead-off walk from junior second baseman Nate Fisbeck, freshman Payton Harden reached first base on a fielder’s choice and then advanced to second on a balk. Two batters later, Rasbeary hit a single back through the middle of the infield to score Harden from second and give the Cowboys the lead 1-0. Very next batter, senior third baseman Carson Maxwell, hit a laser down the right field line into the corner of the wall giving him an RBI-triple and the Cowboys a 2-0 lead after one.