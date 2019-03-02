Multi-vehicle accident on I-210

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: The authorities have cleared the accident and traffic should begin moving soon.
Louisiana State Police Troop D report that there is a 4 vehicle wreck on the I-210 bridge eastbound.
State Police are blocking traffic on the bridge in both directions as well as traffic at the I-10 intersection.
Only minor injuries are currently being reported.
Travelers heading towards the I-210 bridge should consider alternate routes as authorities work to clear the bridge.
