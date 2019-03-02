SWLA sends four teams to Burton for Marsh Madness

Next we have Hamilton Christian. The Warriors are making their third consecutive trip to the Division IV semifinals. The three-seed had a first round bye and met up with 19-seeded St. Frederick in the second round. The Warriors have scored 142 points through just two playoff games. Including, 73 points in their 31 point win over Vermilion Catholic in the quarterfinals. Last year, Hamilton Christian was just two points away from playing in the Division IV Championship game. This year, Hamilton Christian will play two-seeded Central Catholic in the semifinals in hopes to advance to their first-ever state title game.