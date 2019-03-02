SWLA sends four teams to Burton for Marsh Madness

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On Friday night Southwest Louisiana saw four cover teams advance to the semifinals.
Starting with St. Louis. The Saints head back to the Division II semifinals for the second time in the last four years. The 10-seed pulled the upset over the seven-seed E.D. White in the second round to host their quarterfinal game against Parkview Baptist. St. Louis downed Parkview Baptist, 54-49 on Friday. This will be the Saints first trip to Burton since 2016. St. Louis will see the three-seed De La Salle in the semifinals.
Next we have Hamilton Christian. The Warriors are making their third consecutive trip to the Division IV semifinals. The three-seed had a first round bye and met up with 19-seeded St. Frederick in the second round. The Warriors have scored 142 points through just two playoff games. Including, 73 points in their 31 point win over Vermilion Catholic in the quarterfinals. Last year, Hamilton Christian was just two points away from playing in the Division IV Championship game. This year, Hamilton Christian will play two-seeded Central Catholic in the semifinals in hopes to advance to their first-ever state title game.
Out to Lake Arthur, where the Tigers are making their first Marsh Madness appearance since 1956. The Class 2A six-seed handled business against the 19-seed Amite in the quarterfinals. Lake Arthur will take on the seven-seed Port Allen in their first game at Burton.
Finishing out in Leesville where the Wampus Cats haven’t seen Marsh Madness action since they won the 4A state title in 2001. Leesville downed the seven-seed Plaquemine by just a single point (68-67) to advance to Burton. Leesville will play the three-seed Breaux Bridge in the semis.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.