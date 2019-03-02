Reeves falls to Plainview in the Class C title game, 55-32

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - The Reeves Lady Raiders were hoping that the third time was the charm. Reeves fell to Plainview twice in the regular season and on Friday did so again in the Class C state title game. The top-seeded Lady Hornets captured an early lead and never looked back outscoring Reeves in each quarter.
The sixth-seeded Lady Raiders played good defense, holding Plainview to its lowest scoring playoff game and forcing 18 turnovers. However, Reeves would shoot only 23% from the floor while committing 25 turnovers.
Eighth-grade point guard Maddi Ford led Reeves with 12 points, while fellow middle schooler Faith Cauthron and senior Mirjam Posthuma added eight and nine rebounds respectively.
This was Reeves’ first title appearance since 1974.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.