2nd Inning- McNeese scored three runs on four hits to take a 3-1 lead. McNeese opened the inning with back-to-back hits from Kaylee Lopez and Brenique Wright. Both players came home on a double by Sara Geier for a 2-1 lead. Geier gave the Cowgirls a 3-1 on a RBI single to right field by Justyce McClain.