McNeese softball drops games on Friday at OSU/Tulsa Invite

STILLWATER, Okla. (KPLC) - McNeese softball wasn’t able to get into the win column on the first day of the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational Friday, falling 6-1 to Seattle then ended the day with a walk off 3-2 loss against no. 21 Oklahoma State.
McNeese (7-11) will face Northern Iowa at noon before taking on Oklahoma State again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to end tournament action.
vs. Seattle
2nd Inning- Alexandria Saldivar led the inning off with a double to right field, advanced third on an error then scored on a fielder’s choice for a 1-0 McNeese lead.
3rd Inning- Seattle scored four runs on four hits including a two run homerun and one Cowgirl error to take a 4-1 lead.
4th Inning- The Redhawks added to their lead on a two-run home run to extend the lead to 6-1. Sophomore Caroline Settle replace McNeese starter Alexsandra Flores with two outs in the top of the inning.
NOTES
•- McNeese picked up seven hits with Cori McCrary leading the Cowgirls with two hits.
•- Alexandria Saldivar had the only extra base hit (double) for the Cowgirls
•- McNeese left five runners stranded
•- Starter Alexsandra Flores fell to 4-4 on the year with the loss. Flores gave up six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.
•- Caroline Settle allowed one hit with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief
vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State
1st Inning- Oklahoma State took a 1-0 lead with a leadoff homerun in the bottom of the inning
2nd Inning- McNeese tied the game up 1-1 with a solo homerun of its own, coming from Alexandria Saldivar’s first of the season
4th Inning- Oklahoma State took a 2-1 lead on a RBI single
7th Inning- McNeese tied the at two apiece on a double steal that scored Cori McCrary
OSU started the bottom of the inning off with a leadoff walk followed by a single up the middle. After a strikeout another walk by McNeese loaded the bases. A two out walk off single by Raquel Domginguez down the left field line gave OSU the 3-2 win.
