Man arrested for alleged negligent homicide

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested for alleged negligent homicide this morning, March 2, 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a residence on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles in reference to an unresponsive man in the home.
Upon arrival deputies found the victim, Didier Dario-Cabieles, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
During their investigation detectives say they learned that Didier became intoxicated the previous night and was causing a disturbance at the home. They were told that a family member, Erixon Aguilar-Cabiles, had bound Didier’s wrists and ankles with a cable wire and left him face down on a bed.
According to detectives, due to being immobilized Dider was unable to care for himself and died as a result.
Erixon has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for negligent homicide. His bond is still pending and the cause of death is still pending the coroner’s investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.