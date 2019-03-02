First Alert Forecast: Rainy Sunday but clearing for Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures stalled out as no breaks in the clouds are appearing this afternoon. Steady cloud cover expected as we head into the overnight hours which will keep temperatures pretty much the same into tomorrow morning.
We see rain chances increasing during the early morning hours of Sunday and continuing through mid-morning. By mid-morning we begin to see some of the stronger thunderstorms mixed in with the rain. The cold front and the strongest of the storms don’t push through until mid-afternoon. Right now models are not showing much activity in our area, but we are still under a 1 out of 5 for marginal risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. I think this threat is limited to some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds in southwest Louisiana. With the lots of festivities underway tomorrow we have issued a First Alert Weather Day just to make everyone weather aware as you are headed out tomorrow.
After that cold front passes through during the afternoon temperatures are going to drop and drop quickly! We’ll go from the mid to upper 60s to the low 40s overnight so before you head out the door for any festivities on Sunday make sure you have the rain jacket or umbrella and warmer coat/jacket with you if you plan to be out around dinner time.
Into Lundi Gras, we see temperatures staying chilly struggling to get out of the 50s through the afternoon. We’ll start the morning with patchy cloud cover and by mid-morning to afternoon I think we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Overnight we’ll see temperatures drop again down into the 30s this time. We could see some frost overnight be sure to keep people, pets, and plants warm.
Mardi Gras day is looking pretty great with clear skies and cold temperatures. We’ll warm up through the afternoon hours to that 50 degree mark again! But, much like the previous night temperatures fall back down into the 30s with the threat of another night with frost possible.
Ash Wednesday is looking like much of the same as Tuesday with sunny skies and cool temperatures. We’ll warm a little bit more through the afternoon reaching the mid 50s. Thankfully we won’t cool off as much overnight into Thursday only dropping into the low 40s.
We’ll see a gradual warming trend through the weekend with highs reaching the 70s by Friday and sticking with that number through the weekend. Unfortunately, rain chances are back into the forecast for next weekend with our next cold front approaching the area.
