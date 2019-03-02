First Alert Forecast: Rainy Sunday but clearing for Mardi Gras

We see rain chances increasing during the early morning hours of Sunday and continuing through mid-morning. By mid-morning we begin to see some of the stronger thunderstorms mixed in with the rain. The cold front and the strongest of the storms don’t push through until mid-afternoon. Right now models are not showing much activity in our area, but we are still under a 1 out of 5 for marginal risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. I think this threat is limited to some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds in southwest Louisiana. With the lots of festivities underway tomorrow we have issued a First Alert Weather Day just to make everyone weather aware as you are headed out tomorrow.