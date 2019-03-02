Family of murder victim, Jalen Handy, speaks at sentencing of Derrick Small

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Two lives lost and two families’ lives were ruined when Derrick Small shot and killed Jalen Handy over drugs January 10, 2018.
“I wish I had an opportunity to meet Jalen. Jalen was a fun- loving guy, would always put a smile on everybody's face,” said Calcasieu Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson.
Robinson, himself, feels a connection to murder victim Jalen Handy after hearing so much about him and he feels his killing was so senseless.
"This case makes very clear the dangerousness of drug dealers. The dealers are engaged in illegal activity and when they bring guns into that equation, things just get completely out of hand as happened here," said Robinson.
Handy stole “a couple handfuls” of marijuana from Small, and was shot as he ran away. According to testimony, Handy was hit in the back of the head 67 feet away from where Small was standing as he fired the gun.
“Derrick Small said it himself, he wanted to look like a thug. And so, he brought a gun to a drug deal and he gunned somebody down over something that did not need to happen. And so, this case just really emphasizes the dangerousness of somebody with that drug dealing mentality. That's why he did this was to protect his dope dealing name, to protect his half a gram or whatever it may have been of marijuana,” said Robinson.
Jalen’s parents, Hope Ortelli and Allen Jay Handy and his sister, Raquel Ortelli Morrow, spoke in court of the devastating loss and overwhelming grief that has changed them all.
His sister, Raquel, says she’s been numb since that day he died-- and cheated of all the hopes and dreams they expected to share over a lifetime...to say nothing of her daughter losing her favorite person four days before her birthday.
The loss of Jalen is also felt by friends many of whom put hats at his grave.
“Jalen loved to wear hats apparently and so his friends had accumulated a bunch of hats and they've all brought them to his grave site,” said Robinson.
Yet Handy’s parents told Small that they forgive him, as the Bible commands.
"Jalen Handy's family is a family of character. They are a Christian family of tremendous character and I could not imagine experiencing what they experienced and handling it with the integrity and with the respect that they have," said Robinson.
Judge Robert Wyatt told Small he can't imagine anything so stupid as his actions that night and then sentenced him to life in prison, as required. When asked if he wanted to speak, Small said nothing.
“Nothing to say? Not, 'I’m sorry?' Not ‘I’m sorry for your loss?’ Not 'I’m sorry' for anything. And that's because he's not. He has no remorse,” said Robinson.
Small's attorney declined comment.
Small has two years to seek post-conviction relief.
Click here to read Handy’s sister’s full victim impact statement.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.