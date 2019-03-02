Elton defeats Delhi, 51-44 to win Class 1A championship

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in 44 years, the Elton Lady Indians can call themselves state champions.
“It’s surreal. It’s hard for me to put into words right now,” said Lady Indians head coach Roland Lacomb. "The energy is running high and I’m just so proud of these girls.
The Lady Indians dominated on the boards once again, out-rebounding the Lady Bears 55-30, and hit key free throws late to seal the victory on Friday.
Sophomore sensation Vici Woods was named Most Outstanding Player after posting another double-double with totals of 11 points and 22 rebounds.
“Vici runs rim to rim all season long,” Lacomb added. “I’ve had coaches tell me how inspired they’ve been by her ability to just play. They wish they had a player like her with her mentality.”
Senior twins Jamaica and Jameica James also came up big in the win, scoring 16 and 15 points respectively.
