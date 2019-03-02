Cowboys Grind Out A Big Win Against Nicholls

3rd| In the top half of the inning, the Colonels would score two runs to tie the game 2-2. In the bottom of the inning, Selman would be hit-by-pitch to lead off, then Rasbeary would hit an infield single and both would advance on a bad throw by the Nicholls second baseman. Maxwell would then come to the plate with two runners in scoring position and reach base on a fielder’s choice, but Selman would be thrown out at the plate. So, with a man on the corners, Dickerson hit an RBI-double down right field line scoring Rasbeary and advancing Maxwell to third. Next batter, Jake Cochran, hit an RBI groundout to second to score Maxwell and extend the Cowboy lead to 4-2. The Cowboys lead would grow to 6-2 by the end of the inning after an RBI-double from senior Dustin Duhon and RBI-single from sophomore Reid Bourque.