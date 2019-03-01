SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 28, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 28, 2019.
Angeliyah Shauntela Nishol Lampkin, 21, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Logan Scott Leger, 20, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathaniel Dale Anderson, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jeremy Dale Brummett, 42, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dyllan Anthony Levy, 18, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; aggravated flight from an officer; no drivers licence on person.
Cameron James Crawford, 24, Sulphur: Alteration or removal of identifying number on a motor vehicle.
Tyliesha Trichelle Bordes, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug.
Tanya Shae Morvant, 19, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Nauman Abbasi Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Kera Luvonne Oquain, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Don Lee Alexander, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Bonnie Ann Oquain, 37, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.
Shameka Marie Smiley, 35, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; criminal trespassing.
Ashley Sabrina King, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Lillian Jimenez, 28, Naugatuck, CT: Identity theft; identity theft; identity theft; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; falsified ID; falsified ID; falsified ID.
Damon Makasski Huntsberry, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; money laundering; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV narcotic.
Wayne Howard Young, 75, Galveston, TX: Issuing worthless checks over $1,500; issuing worthless checks over $1,500; issuing worthless checks over $1,500.
James Michael Watkins, 51, Ragley: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Vinet Marie Keno, 54, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Bourgeois Shevoler Shanklin, 40, Columbus, MS: Simple robbery.
Tyrone Joseph Ryan, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.
Brandon Scott Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Jimmy Lantier Sr., 65, Sulphur: Sexual battery.
Randy Todd Besson, 51, Lockport: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Joe Steven Cartwright, 61, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
